Moore leads Georgia Southern against North Florida after 30-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) at North Florida Ospreys (5-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Tyren Moore scored 30 points in Georgia Southern’s 81-79 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 4-2 in home games. North Florida averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 0-5 in road games. Georgia Southern is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

North Florida is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 50.4% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 69.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 73.6 North Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Ospreys. Jake van der Heijden is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for North Florida.

Moore is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jamar Franklin is averaging 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds for Georgia Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.