Moore leads Drexel against Hampton

Hampton Pirates (4-8) at Drexel Dragons (7-6)

Philadelphia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on the Hampton Pirates after Justin Moore scored 34 points in Drexel’s 104-86 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Dragons are 4-1 on their home court. Drexel has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 0-4 in road games. Hampton is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Drexel’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Pirates face off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Kyrese Mullen is scoring 16.0 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Pirates. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

