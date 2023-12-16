Moore leads Drexel against Albany (NY) after 20-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -11; over/under…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -11; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Justin Moore scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-60 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 at home. Drexel ranks third in the CAA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 3.0.

The Great Danes are 2-3 on the road. Albany (NY) scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Drexel is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Moore is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.8% for Drexel.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 15.1 points for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

