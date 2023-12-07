Moore, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to face Traore, Manhattan Jaspers on Friday

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-4, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-4, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Fairleigh Dickinson in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Jaspers are 2-0 in home games. Manhattan gives up 76.9 points and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Knights have gone 2-4 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Manhattan is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is scoring 11.8 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Jaspers. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.3% for Manhattan.

Ansley Almonor is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.