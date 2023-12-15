Moore and Drexel host Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-5) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces the Albany…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at Drexel Dragons (5-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Justin Moore scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-60 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Dragons are 2-1 on their home court. Drexel is second in the CAA in rebounding with 39.8 rebounds. Amari Williams paces the Dragons with 8.1 boards.

The Great Danes are 2-3 on the road. Albany (NY) has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Drexel’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Dragons. Luke House is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Drexel.

Tyler Bertram averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 assists for Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.