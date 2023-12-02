Moody and Montana host San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (2-4) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3.5;…

San Jose State Spartans (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (2-4)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Aanen Moody scored 22 points in Montana’s 77-66 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 on their home court. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Laolu Oke paces the Grizzlies with 8.5 boards.

The Spartans are 0-2 in road games. San Jose State scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Montana scores 70.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 65.0 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moody is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Montana.

Tibet Gorener averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Trey Anderson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for San Jose State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.