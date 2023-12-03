Montgomery scores 27 to propel Mount St. Mary’s over Siena 80-48

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery scored 27 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Siena 80-48 on Sunday. Montgomery also…

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery scored 27 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Siena 80-48 on Sunday.

Montgomery also had six rebounds, four steals, and four blocks for the Mountaineers (2-5). Dakota Leffew scored 23 points while going 9 of 10 (5 for 5 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds and eight assists. Dola Adebayo shot 1 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with six points.

The Saints (2-6) were led by Zek Tekin, who posted 13 points and three steals. Giovanni Emejuru added 13 points and two blocks for Siena. Michael Evbagharu also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.