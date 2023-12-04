Montgomery and Mount St. Mary’s host Ole Miss

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Ole Miss Rebels after Deshayne Montgomery scored 27 points in Mount St. Mary’s 80-48 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Rebels have gone 6-0 at home. Ole Miss scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-4 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s ranks second in the MAAC scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Montgomery averaging 7.0.

Ole Miss scores 73.3 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 69.9 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s scores 5.3 more points per game (71.6) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Flanigan is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% for Ole Miss.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Montgomery is averaging 13 points and three steals for Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.