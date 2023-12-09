Montgomery and Mount St. Mary’s host Loyola (MD)

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Deshayne Montgomery scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 77-68 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Greyhounds are 0-2 on their home court. Loyola (MD) gives up 75.4 points and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-5 in road games.

Loyola (MD) scores 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 70.8 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 75.4 Loyola (MD) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.0% for Loyola (MD).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

