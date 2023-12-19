Montana visits UC Davis following Johnson’s 30-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (6-4) at UC Davis Aggies (4-5) Davis, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under…

Montana Grizzlies (6-4) at UC Davis Aggies (4-5)

Davis, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Ty Johnson scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 82-61 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 in home games. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 72.1 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 1-3 on the road. Montana averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

UC Davis scores 72.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 70.0 Montana allows. Montana scores 7.4 more points per game (76.5) than UC Davis allows to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Kane Milling is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for UC Davis.

Aanen Moody is averaging 15.7 points for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 15.0 points for Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.