Montana visits Amey and San Jose State

Montana Grizzlies (5-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-5) San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

Montana Grizzlies (5-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-5)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Myron Amey Jr. scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 87-82 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Spartans are 4-0 in home games. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Anderson averaging 1.6.

The Grizzlies have gone 0-3 away from home. Montana is third in the Big Sky scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

San Jose State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Montana has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amey is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Aanen Moody is averaging 15.1 points for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 15.0 points for Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.