Montana State visits Wood and Washington

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at Washington Huskies (4-3) Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -18.5; over/under is…

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at Washington Huskies (4-3)

Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -18.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Washington’s 86-81 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Huskies have gone 3-1 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. paces the Huskies with 8.1 boards.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in road games. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Robert Ford III averaging 7.0.

Washington scores 82.4 points, 16.5 more per game than the 65.9 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 69.6 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 74.3 Washington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Brooks is shooting 54.3% and averaging 21.9 points for Washington.

Brian Goracke is averaging 13.3 points for the Bobcats. Brandon Walker is averaging 12.4 points for Montana State.

