Montana State visits Washington following Wood’s 21-point game

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at Washington Huskies (4-3)

Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Washington’s 86-81 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Huskies are 3-1 on their home court. Washington is third in the Pac-12 scoring 82.4 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in road games. Montana State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 12.9 assists per game led by Robert Ford III averaging 3.0.

Washington scores 82.4 points, 16.5 more per game than the 65.9 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 54.3% and averaging 21.9 points for the Huskies. Wood is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Washington.

Brian Goracke is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brandon Walker is averaging 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds for Montana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.