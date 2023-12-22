Montana State plays CSU Northridge after Goracke’s 23-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (5-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) Northridge, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -5.5;…

Montana State Bobcats (5-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3)

Northridge, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the CSU Northridge Matadors after Brian Goracke scored 23 points in Montana State’s 89-88 overtime victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Matadors have gone 4-1 at home. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 5.1.

The Bobcats are 1-2 on the road. Montana State has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Northridge’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.5 steals. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Goracke is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 13.4 points for Montana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.