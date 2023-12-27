Montana Grizzlies take on the Weber State Wildcats, look for 6th straight win

Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (7-4) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana will look to…

Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (7-4)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on Weber State.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Tew averaging 1.6.

The Grizzlies are 2-3 on the road. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Laolu Oke averaging 8.5.

Weber State averages 74.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 69.2 Montana allows. Montana averages 17.1 more points per game (76.2) than Weber State gives up (59.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.4 points. Dillon Jones is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Aanen Moody is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

