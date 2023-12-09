Montana defeats Montana Tech 88-67

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams had 25 points in Montana’s 88-67 victory against Montana Tech on Saturday. Williams also…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams had 25 points in Montana’s 88-67 victory against Montana Tech on Saturday.

Williams also had six assists for the Grizzlies (5-4). Aanen Moody scored 20 points, shooting 8 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Laolu Oke had 11 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

Asa Williams led the Orediggers in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Keeley Bake added nine points and two steals for Montana Tech.

