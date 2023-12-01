Monroe and IUPUI host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Bryce Monroe scored 20 points in IUPUI’s 103-74 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Jaguars have gone 2-0 in home games. IUPUI has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse are 1-0 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 4.0.

IUPUI averages 67.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game IUPUI gives up.

The Jaguars and Norse meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Jaguars. Monroe is averaging 11.9 points for IUPUI.

Marques Warrick is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 17.7 points. Vinson is averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for Northern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.