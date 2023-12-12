Monmouth visits Seton Hall after Richmond’s 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -14.5;…

Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -14.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces the Monmouth Hawks after Kadary Richmond scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 70-63 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Pirates are 5-1 in home games. Seton Hall averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawks have gone 1-3 away from home. Monmouth gives up 74.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.8 points for Seton Hall.

Xander Rice is averaging 20.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 11.2 points for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

