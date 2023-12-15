Monmouth hosts Rider following Rice’s 20-point game

Rider Broncs (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (5-5) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (5-5)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Rider Broncs after Xander Rice scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 70-61 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 at home. Monmouth has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncs are 0-6 in road games. Rider is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Monmouth’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rider gives up. Rider’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 20.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 42.0% for Monmouth.

Mervin James is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.6 points for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 9.8 points for Rider.

