Momah scores 19 to lead Lehigh past Marist 65-58

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Bube Momah’s 19 points helped Lehigh defeat Marist 65-58 on Saturday. Momah also had seven rebounds…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Bube Momah’s 19 points helped Lehigh defeat Marist 65-58 on Saturday.

Momah also had seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (3-8). Keith Higgins Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had 10 rebounds and three steals. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had eight points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Josh Pascarelli led the way for the Red Foxes (7-4) with 22 points. Jaden Daughtry added 14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three blocks for Marist. Jadin Collins also recorded nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.