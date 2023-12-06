Mogbo and San Francisco host Vanderbilt

San Francisco Dons (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -2.5; over/under…

San Francisco Dons (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -2.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jonathan Mogbo scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 72-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Commodores have gone 4-2 at home. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Colin Smith averaging 3.0.

The Dons are 0-2 on the road. San Francisco scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Vanderbilt is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% San Francisco allows to opponents. San Francisco has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.2 points for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Vanderbilt.

Mogbo is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.9 points for San Francisco.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.