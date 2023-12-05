Mitchell leads UCSB against New Mexico after 30-point game

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at New Mexico Lobos (7-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the…

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at New Mexico Lobos (7-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the New Mexico Lobos after Ajay Mitchell scored 30 points in UCSB’s 70-59 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Lobos have gone 4-0 in home games. New Mexico averages 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game.

The Gauchos are 1-1 on the road. UCSB ranks third in the Big West shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

New Mexico makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). UCSB averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 16.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lobos. JT Toppin is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 71.9% for New Mexico.

Yohan Traore is averaging 15.2 points for the Gauchos. Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points for UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

