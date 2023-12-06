Mitchell leads UCSB against New Mexico after 30-point game

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at New Mexico Lobos (7-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -12.5;…

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at New Mexico Lobos (7-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -12.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the New Mexico Lobos after Ajay Mitchell scored 30 points in UCSB’s 70-59 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Lobos are 4-0 in home games. New Mexico averages 85.5 points and has outscored opponents by 17.4 points per game.

The Gauchos have gone 1-1 away from home. UCSB ranks third in the Big West shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

New Mexico scores 85.5 points, 11.2 more per game than the 74.3 UCSB allows. UCSB scores 11.6 more points per game (79.7) than New Mexico gives up (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Lobos. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for New Mexico.

Yohan Traore is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.