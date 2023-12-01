Mitchell leads Ohio against Delaware after 24-point showing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-2) at Ohio Bobcats (4-2) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-2) at Ohio Bobcats (4-2)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Shereef Mitchell scored 24 points in Ohio’s 82-77 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio ranks ninth in the MAC in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Elmore James leads the Bobcats with 6.2 boards.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-0 on the road. Delaware is second in the CAA with 15.1 assists per game led by Christian Ray averaging 3.1.

Ohio averages 82.2 points, 14.1 more per game than the 68.1 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Mitchell is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for Ohio.

Cavan Reilly averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for Delaware.

