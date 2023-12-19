Mitchell and UCSB host Howard

Howard Bison (4-8) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the…

Howard Bison (4-8) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the Howard Bison after Ajay Mitchell scored 25 points in UCSB’s 68-59 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Gauchos have gone 4-1 at home. UCSB scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Bison have gone 1-5 away from home. Howard is the MEAC leader with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Towns averaging 5.3.

UCSB makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Howard averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UCSB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is shooting 53.1% and averaging 21.7 points for UCSB.

Towns is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. Bryce Harris is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.