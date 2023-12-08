Missouri visits No. 2 Kansas after McCullar’s 25-point game

Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas hosts the…

Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas hosts the Missouri Tigers after Kevin McCullar scored 25 points in Kansas’ 88-69 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-0 on the road. Missouri scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Kansas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCullar is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 63.5% and averaging 20.1 points for Kansas.

Nick Honor averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Sean East is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists for Missouri.

