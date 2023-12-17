Missouri Tigers take on the Seton Hall Pirates

Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-3) Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5;…

Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates and the Missouri Tigers square off in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tigers are 7-3 in non-conference play. Missouri has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Seton Hall is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Missouri averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall scores 6.1 more points per game (73.9) than Missouri gives up to opponents (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 12.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 42.0% for Missouri.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Kadary Richmond is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for Seton Hall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.