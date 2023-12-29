Missouri Tigers take on the Central Arkansas Bears on 3-game slide

Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at Missouri Tigers (7-5) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri heads into the…

Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at Missouri Tigers (7-5)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri heads into the matchup with Central Arkansas after losing three in a row.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Missouri scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Bears are 1-7 on the road. Central Arkansas has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Missouri scores 75.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 76.5 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 69.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 72.3 Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is averaging 17.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Tucker Anderson is averaging 13.4 points for the Bears. Daniel Sofield is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.