Missouri Tigers face the Central Arkansas Bears on 3-game losing streak

Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at Missouri Tigers (7-5)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri aims to end its three-game skid when the Tigers take on Central Arkansas.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Missouri averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Bears are 1-7 on the road. Central Arkansas is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Missouri’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Carter is averaging 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Sean East is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Tucker Anderson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bears. Johannes Kirispuu is averaging 9.3 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

