Missouri Tigers and the Seton Hall Pirates meet in Kansas City, Missouri

Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers take on the Seton Hall Pirates at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tigers are 7-3 in non-conference play. Missouri averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Pirates are 6-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 7.9.

Missouri averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Missouri.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 12.0 points for Seton Hall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

