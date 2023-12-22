Missouri Tigers and the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini meet in St. Louis, Missouri

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-4) St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-4)

St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -6.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers take on the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers are 7-4 in non-conference play. Missouri has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Illini have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Missouri averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 11.9 points and 1.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds for Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

