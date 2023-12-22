Missouri State takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) following Mason’s 34-point game

Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-5)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Alston Mason scored 34 points in Missouri State’s 79-57 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Gaels are 6-2 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Missouri State scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 71.2 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 67.6 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 15.3 more points per game (74.0) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Mason is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

