Missouri State hosts Sam Houston following Wilkerson’s 24-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Missouri State Bears (6-3, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Missouri State Bears (6-3, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the Missouri State Bears after Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points in Sam Houston’s 90-70 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Bears have gone 3-0 at home. Missouri State is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Bearkats are 2-3 in road games. Sam Houston averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Missouri State scores 74.2 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 72.7 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Donovan Clay is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.3 points for Missouri State.

Davon Barnes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Wilkerson is averaging 14.6 points for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.