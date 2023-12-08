Missouri State hosts Sam Houston after Mason’s 28-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Missouri State Bears (6-3, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at Missouri State Bears (6-3, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Alston Mason scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bears have gone 3-0 in home games. Missouri State is ninth in the MVC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Bearkats are 2-3 on the road. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Kian Scroggins averaging 5.6.

Missouri State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Missouri State.

Davon Barnes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds for Sam Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

