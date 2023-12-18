Missouri State hosts Lindenwood after Cole’s 26-point showing

Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-4, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces…

Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at Missouri State Bears (7-4, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces the Missouri State Bears after Keenon Cole scored 26 points in Lindenwood’s 73-67 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Bears are 4-0 in home games. Missouri State scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. Lindenwood has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Missouri State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Cole is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Lions. Keith Haymon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

