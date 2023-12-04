Missouri State Bears visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Missouri State Bears (6-2, 1-1 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (6-2, 1-1 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Middle Tennessee for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders are 3-3 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Missouri State averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 10.6 points for Middle Tennessee.

Alston Mason is averaging 15.8 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 14.3 points for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

