Missouri plays No. 13 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-4) St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-4)

St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers square off in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers have a 7-4 record in non-conference games. Missouri scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Fighting Illini have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Illinois is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Missouri scores 75.5 points, 11.3 more per game than the 64.2 Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is averaging 17.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds for Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.