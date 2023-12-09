Missouri faces No. 2 Kansas following East’s 22-point showing

Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -14; over/under is…

Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -14; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks after Sean East scored 22 points in Missouri’s 82-72 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Jayhawks are 5-0 on their home court. Kansas is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 2-0 in road games. Missouri averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Kansas makes 53.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Missouri averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 63.5% and averaging 20.1 points for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.2 points for Kansas.

East is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Noah Carter is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for Missouri.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.