Mississippi Valley State visits Thomas and San Francisco

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) at San Francisco Dons (10-4) San Francisco; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) at San Francisco Dons (10-4)

San Francisco; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -33; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Malik Thomas scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 77-57 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Dons are 7-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 6.4.

The Delta Devils are 0-12 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

San Francisco is shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 51.7% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game San Francisco gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Dons.

Rayquan Brown is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 48.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

