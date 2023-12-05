Mississippi Valley State visits Liberty following Gipson’s 20-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) at Liberty Flames (6-2) Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) at Liberty Flames (6-2)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -31.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Liberty Flames after Arecko Gipson scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-48 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Flames have gone 2-0 at home. Liberty averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-8 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Liberty averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Liberty.

Rayquan Brown is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

