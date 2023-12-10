Mississippi Valley State plays No. 7 Gonzaga, looks to break road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will aim to break its nine-game road slide when the Delta Devils take on No. 7 Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 44.1 rebounds per game led by Anton Watson averaging 8.7.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-9 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gonzaga is shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 49.5% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Gonzaga has given up to its opponents (38.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 57.1% for Gonzaga.

Rayquan Brown is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.