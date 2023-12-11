Mississippi Valley State faces No. 7 Gonzaga on 9-game slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -40; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State enters the matchup with No. 7 Gonzaga as losers of nine straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.7 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 49.7 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 68.1 Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Watson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 57.1% for Gonzaga.

Rayquan Brown is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.7 points for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

