Mississippi State squares off against Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Mississippi State Bulldogs square off in Newark, New Jersey.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in non-conference play. Mississippi State has an 8-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Scarlet Knights have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Rutgers scores 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Mississippi State scores 76.0 points, 15.1 more per game than the 60.9 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 11.5 points for Rutgers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.