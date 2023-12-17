Mississippi State plays North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) Tupelo, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

North Texas Mean Green (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green and the Mississippi State Bulldogs square off in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Mississippi State leads the SEC with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 5.8.

The Mean Green are 5-4 in non-conference play. North Texas is eighth in the AAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 2.8.

Mississippi State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 55.9% for Mississippi State.

Jason Edwards averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Aaron Scott is averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for North Texas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

