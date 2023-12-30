Mississippi State plays Bethune-Cookman, looks for 4th straight home win

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will try…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Bethune-Cookman.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Matthews averaging 7.7.

The Wildcats have gone 1-5 away from home. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Elijah Hulsewe averaging 5.9.

Mississippi State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Bethune-Cookman averages 10.5 more points per game (73.3) than Mississippi State gives up (62.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Bell Jr. is averaging 9.6 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Zion Harmon is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

