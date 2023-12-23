Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off in Newark, New Jersey

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in non-conference play. Mississippi State scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Rutgers is the top team in the Big Ten scoring 16.8 fast break points per game.

Mississippi State averages 76.0 points, 15.1 more per game than the 60.9 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for Rutgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

