Mississippi State Bulldogs and the North Texas Mean Green play in Tupelo, Mississippi

North Texas Mean Green (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs face the North Texas Mean Green at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State is third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 40.5 rebounds. Jimmy Bell Jr. leads the Bulldogs with 9.0 boards.

The Mean Green are 5-4 in non-conference play. North Texas is the top team in the AAC giving up only 58.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Mississippi State scores 76.4 points, 18.0 more per game than the 58.4 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Mississippi State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Trey Fort is averaging 6.4 points for Mississippi State.

Jason Edwards is averaging 14.9 points for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 13.2 points for North Texas.

