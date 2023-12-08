Mintz leads Syracuse against Georgetown after 28-point performance

Syracuse Orange (6-3, 0-1 ACC) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) Washington; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Georgetown…

Syracuse Orange (6-3, 0-1 ACC) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-3)

Washington; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Judah Mintz scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 81-70 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Hoyas are 5-2 on their home court. Georgetown has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Orange are 0-1 on the road. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Georgetown averages 79.0 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.1 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 76.9 points per game, 4.0 more than the 72.9 Georgetown allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Hoyas. Jay Heath is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Georgetown.

Mintz is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 14.0 points and 2.3 rebounds for Syracuse.

