NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Minor scores 15 in…

Minor scores 15 in SIU Edwardsville’s 67-58 victory over Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Damarco Minor scored 15 points as SIU Edwardsville beat Eastern Illinois 67-58 on Friday night.

Minor also contributed 10 rebounds for the Cougars (8-6). Shamar Wright scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added three blocks. Terrance Thompson was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (6-8, ) were led in scoring by Kyndall Davis, who finished with 23 points. Corey Swayer Jr. added 11 points and four steals for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Kooper Jacobi finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up