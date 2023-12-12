Minnesota takes on IUPUI, aims for 6th straight home win

IUPUI Jaguars (3-7, 0-2 Horizon League) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-7, 0-2 Horizon League) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -21.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts IUPUI aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Golden Gophers are 7-1 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 78.5 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Jaguars are 1-3 in road games. IUPUI is eighth in the Horizon League allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 50.0% shooting.

Minnesota averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Minnesota.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 16.2 points for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 10.5 points for IUPUI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

